Unmasking The Disturbing Reality: Violence Against Women In Manipur

Bhopal: NGOs Protest Against Manipur Violence | FP Photo

Manipur, a state renowned for its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty in Northeast India, has been marred by a disturbing surge in violence against women. A shocking video of two women being paraded naked by a mob of men was released on social media yesterday. The footage shows a group of men mauling, molesting, and sexually assaulting the victims. This disheartening trend raises alarm bells about the safety and security of women, highlighting the urgent need to address this issue and cultivate a society that respects, empowers, and protects its female citizens.

Instances of brutal crimes against women in Manipur have witnessed an unfortunate increase recently. The chilling examples of assault, rape, and murder have created an atmosphere of fear, dampening the freedom and dignity that every individual, irrespective of gender, deserves. These heinous acts not only violate basic human rights but also pose a severe challenge to the progression and development of society as a whole.

While analysing the cause behind this surge in violence, it becomes evident that deep-rooted patriarchal norms continue to oppress women in Manipur. These norms perpetuate gender inequality, restrict women's freedom, and deprive them of equal opportunities, resulting in the normalisation of violence as a tool to exert control and dominance. Eradicating these harmful beliefs demands collective efforts from society, policymakers, and institutions.

The violence against women in Manipur serves as a stark reminder of the existing gender inequalities and the urgent need for effective measures to counter this menace. It is imperative that society unites to challenge archaic mindsets and work towards creating a safer and more inclusive environment for women. Only through collective efforts, stringent laws, and transformative education can we hope to eradicate violence against women and build a society that celebrates the strength, resilience, and dignity of all its citizens.



History of violence

Women have historically endured numerous unintended consequences and violence as victims during communal riots, conflicts, and wars. These incidents are a reflection of the deeply ingrained patriarchal norms present in various societies, which often result in women being disproportionately affected. This post seeks to shed light on some notable instances where women have unfortunately become victims in such circumstances.

1. Partition of India (1947): The partition of India led to widespread communal violence and mass riots between Hindu and Muslim communities. Women from both sides became victims of sexual violence, abduction, and forced conversion. Estimates suggest that tens of thousands of women were raped, sexually assaulted, or brutally killed during this partition.

2. Bangladesh Liberation War (1971): During the nine-month-long conflict between East Pakistan and West Pakistan, commonly known as the Bangladesh Liberation War, numerous women were subjected to systematic sexual violence, including rape, abduction, and forced prostitution. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of women were victimised, and brutality was perpetrated by soldiers from the Pakistani military.

3. Balkans Conflict (1991-2001): The conflict in the Balkans witnessed the largest-scale ethnic cleansing in Europe since World War II. Women from different ethnic backgrounds, including Bosnian Muslims, Croats, and Serbs, faced targeted sexual violence, rape, and systematic abuses as a tactic of war. Thousands of women were assaulted, leading to deep physical and psychological scars that persist to this day.

4. Rwandan Genocide (1994): During the Rwandan Genocide, where approximately a million Tutsis were killed, women were subjected to severe sexual violence. Rape was used as a weapon to spread fear, shame, and destroy the social fabric of communities. Thousands of women suffered and continue to suffer from physical and psychological trauma resulting from the atrocities committed against them.

5. Iraq and Syria conflicts (2003-present): The conflicts in Iraq and Syria have witnessed the rise of extremist groups, such as ISIS, who have specifically targeted women from religious and ethnic minority groups. Women have been subjected to sexual slavery, forced marriages, trafficking, and other forms of gender-based violence. Instances of Yazidi women being held captive and subjected to systematic sexual abuse have gained attention worldwide.

6. The Democratic Republic of Congo conflicts (1996-present): The ongoing conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been marked by widespread sexual violence targeting women. Multiple armed groups have conducted systematic rape campaigns, using rape as a weapon of war and control. These atrocities have left countless women traumatised, physically injured, and stigmatised by society.

7. Rohingya Crisis (2017-present): The Rohingya crisis in Myanmar resulted in a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims to neighbouring Bangladesh. Women were subjected to horrific sexual violence, including gang rape, as part of the military's campaign against them. These acts of violence have left deep emotional and physical scars on the victims and continue to be a severe human rights concern.

These incidents are reminders that women often suffer disproportionately during times of communal riots, conflicts, and wars. It highlights the urgent need to address gender-based violence, provide support for victims, and work towards long-term reconciliation and justice. To create a more just and equal world, it is necessary to acknowledge and address the specific challenges and vulnerabilities faced by women in times of unrest.

(The author is a senior journalist.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)