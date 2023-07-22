Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Juvenile Among 2 More Arrested Over Horrific Parading Incident

Manipur Crisis: A Simmering State Left to Stew in its Own Juice | FPJ

On Saturday, Manipur Police apprehended two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the shocking incident of parading two women naked in Kangpokpi district on May 4.

Six suspects have been nabbed so far, with police intensifying raids to arrest the remaining culprits involved in the heinous act. Strict security measures have been implemented in vulnerable locations across the state since May 3.

Statement by Manipur Police

A statement released by Manipur Police provides details on the arrests made in connection with the viral video depicting the incident: a total of six persons, including five main accused and one juvenile, have been arrested so far.

A 19-year-old man was arrested earlier in the day, while four others were apprehended on Thursday after the video surfaced. The four individuals arrested earlier were remanded in 11-day police custody on Friday.

Allegations of Sexual Assault

The two women who were paraded naked are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being released.

One of the women shown in the video is the wife of an ex-army man who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and participated in the Kargil War.

Background of the Incident

The incident came to light on June 21 when a complaint was lodged at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

The filed FIR recounted the chaos leading up to the abduction of the tribal women and stated that one person was killed by the mob while trying to protect his sister from being raped before the women were paraded naked and molested in front of others. (With PTI inputs)

