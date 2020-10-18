Days after deluge, heavy downpour brings another bout of flash floods to Hyderabad

Mere days after at least 50 people died in rain-related incidents in Telangana, parts of the the state are once again facing a flood-like situation. Visuals shared from the capital city show rainwater rushing through the streets, water-logging and massive traffic snarls.
According to a tweet shared by Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the Disaster Response Force as well as officials from the Municipal Corporation were working to restore normalcy. "DRF teams are continually working on field clearing water stagnations and inundations. All possible measures being initiated in view of the incessant rainfall," read a tweet.
Updates shared by the Hyderabad Traffic Police and other official organisations via Twitter also indicate addition woes such as fallen trees. The traffic police have been sharing updates about unusable, waterlogged roads via Twitter.
"Traffic is not allowed between DMRL to MBNR X Roads due to waterlogging, Falaknuma Railway bridge to MBNR X Roads, and Aramgarh to Bandlaguda due to waterlogging in Falaknuma Traffic PS limits," they tweeted.
Reportedly, the breaching of Balanagar lake (also known as Gurram Cheruvu) in Hyderabad has also led to flash floods in parts of the city.
As per Satya Pradhan, the DG of the National Disaster Response Force, the breaching of the situation is under control thus far. He tweeted that the 10th NDRF A.P unit had begun night operations and that many citizens had been evacuated.
The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company has also been fielding queries from netizens about power outages that have hit the city amid the heavy rainfall.
The situation is unlikely to let up in the immediate future.
As per the Indian Meteorological Centre at Hyderabad, the city and its neighbourhood are under an orange alert for October 18 and 19. The IMD warns that light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are is expected in most parts of the city and that there will also be intense spells in some areas. It counts water-logging, traffic congestion, tree and electricity poles falling and more among the possible impacts.
The Minister of Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration had earlier taken to Twitter to share relevant helpline numbers, urging people to stay indoors. "Dial 100 for Emergencies, 040-21111111 for other assistance. For assistance from Disaster Response Force dial 040-29555500," he tweeted.
