Days after deluge, heavy downpour brings another bout of flash floods to Hyderabad

Mere days after at least 50 people died in rain-related incidents in Telangana, parts of the the state are once again facing a flood-like situation. Visuals shared from the capital city show rainwater rushing through the streets, water-logging and massive traffic snarls.

According to a tweet shared by Vishwajit Kampati, Director, Vigilance and Disaster Management of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the Disaster Response Force as well as officials from the Municipal Corporation were working to restore normalcy. "DRF teams are continually working on field clearing water stagnations and inundations. All possible measures being initiated in view of the incessant rainfall," read a tweet.