Day after hosting dinner for Amit Shah, Saurav Ganguly says he is very close to Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A day after he hosted dinner for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BCCI chief Saurav Ganguly said shares a close relationship with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Saturday, Ganguly inaugurated a private hospital along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is close to him.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is extremely close to me. Also Mayor Firhad Hakim is close to me and I don’t know anyone whom Firhad didn’t help. Anyone who has been in a problem and has approached the Mayor also got help,” said Ganguly at the inaugural programme.

Dona Ganguly, wife of Saurav Ganguly, who was also present at the inaugural ceremony said that ‘no’ political discussion took place during Shah’s visit in their residence.

“Shah’s wife had hosted us several times and this time we had called him for dinner. Political discussion didn't take place and whatever we have discussed won’t be available to the media as Shah was our guest,” said Dona.

When asked whether Ganguly will join politics, Dona said that she doesn’t know and also that if ever he joins politics he will do ‘good’ for people.

“Ganguly always does good for others. Even though I am not aware whether he will join politics or not, if he does then he will do good for people,” added Ganguly’s wife.

However, Ganguly didn’t want to comment on anything.

It can be recalled that on Friday Dona and her troupe hosted a dance programme ‘Mukto Matrika’ for Shah at Victoria Memorial to celebrate the intangible heritage tag given to Durga Puja by UNESCO.

Thanking Dona, Shah was heard stating that Durga Puja means to celebrate ‘women power’ and also that where women are respected ‘power’ comes there.

“Dona and her troupe had portrayed all the forms of Goddess Durga. This shows the rich heritage. India believes in Unity in Diversity. I belong from Gujarat and the programme was in Bengali even then there was no difficulty in understanding the programme. Bengal had gifted both the national anthem and national song,” mentioned the Union Home Minister.

