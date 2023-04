Davinder Singh alias Bunty Chor, thief who inspired Oye Lucky Lucky Oye; held in UP's Kanpur |

Delhi Police arrested Davinder Singh alias "Bunty Chor" from Kanpur, UP on Friday. Singh was on the run after committing theft in two houses in Greater Kailash 2 area. Further investigation is underway said, DCP South.

Famous Bollywood movie Oye Lucky Lucky Oye was based on the life of the thief Bunty Chor, who managed to carry out a number of robberies throughout his life.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.