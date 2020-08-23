Dare to think beyond paying taxes? IIPM Director Arindam Chaudhari arrested

Arindam Chaudhuri, Director of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM) was arrested by the Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) South Delhi Commissionerate on August 21 under Section 89 of the Finance Act over tax irregularities, reported Moneycontrol.com.
As per the report, Chaudhuri faces charges relating to an alleged undue claim of Central Value Added Tax (CENVAT) of service tax credit of about Rs 23 crore. Chaudhuri's colleague, Gurudas Malik Thakur, director, was also arrested under the same section and sent to 14 days judicial custody. They were produced before duty magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari in the Patiala House Court. Chaudhuri and Thakur will next be produced before the court on September 3, 2020.
The report further adds that the tax officials have begun an investigation and are likely to cover other properties held by Chaudhuri and his company in Delhi, including overseas properties.
Chaudhuri owns 90 percent of the closely held company while the rest is held by his wife, reported Times of India. Earlier, he was arrested on March 14 and later granted bail after he had allegedly submitted a forged medical certificate when police had asked him to join an investigation in connection with a 2016 case, reported Indian Express.
