'Dabur is not swadeshi?': Twitter over list of 'non-swadeshi' products in CAPF canteens

On Monday, a government order said that over 1,000 products manufactured by firms like VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India will not be sold at CAPF canteens anymore as they are not "swadeshi" or are prepared from purely imported products.
The other firms whose certain products have been de-listed include Blue Star Limited, Borosil Glass Works Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, VIP Industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaguar, HUL (foods), Nestle India, among others.
Meanwhile, products of Dabur have also been de-listed, leaving Twitter users wonder whether "Dabur is not swadeshi?"
Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, "Seriously Dabur is not Swadeshi. Waiting for Mohit & the Burmans to react."
A Twitter user said, "Only Patanjali is swadeshi."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Earlier on May 13, the Ministry of Home Affairs had declared that the nationwide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens (CPCs) or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will only sell indigenous or "swadeshi" products from June 1 in a bid to give boost to domestic industries.
For the uninitiated, Dabur was founded by Dr. S. K. Burman in 1884 in Calcutta. In 1896, Burman expanded his operations by setting up a manufacturing plant for mass production. It was in 1936 that it became a becomes a full-fledged company - Dabur India (Dr. S. K. Burman) Pvt. Ltd.
The ayurvedic company sells products from hair oils, dietary health supplements to toothpastes and face packs.
(With PTI inputs)
