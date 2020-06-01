'Dabur is not swadeshi?': Twitter over list of 'non-swadeshi' products in CAPF canteens

On Monday, a government order said that over 1,000 products manufactured by firms like VIP industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaquar, HUL (foods), Nestle India will not be sold at CAPF canteens anymore as they are not "swadeshi" or are prepared from purely imported products.

The other firms whose certain products have been de-listed include Blue Star Limited, Borosil Glass Works Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, VIP Industries, Eureka Forbes, Jaguar, HUL (foods), Nestle India, among others.

Meanwhile, products of Dabur have also been de-listed, leaving Twitter users wonder whether "Dabur is not swadeshi?"

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, "Seriously Dabur is not Swadeshi. Waiting for Mohit & the Burmans to react."

A Twitter user said, "Only Patanjali is swadeshi."

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: