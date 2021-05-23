Cyclone Yaas: Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore likely to be worst hit, says IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Balasore districts are likely to be worst affected by the cyclonic storm Yaas which will reach the state on May 26, Umashankar Das, Deputy Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar on Sunday said.

"We are expecting that the well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal will concentrate into a depression during next 12 hours and by tomorrow (May 24), it is going to be a cyclonic storm and will continue to move in the north north-westward direction and on May 26 it will reach Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coast," Umashankar Das told ANI.

"The North Odisha districts, particularly Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, and Balasore are expected to most affected," Das said.