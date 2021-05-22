Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into 'very severe storm': IMD

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a ‘Very severe cyclonic storm’ and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. A low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday. While a low-pressure area is the first stage of formation of a cyclone, it is not necessary that all low-pressure areas will intensify into cyclonic storms.

"The low-pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central Bay of Bengal by May 23 morning. It is very likely to move north-north westwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by May 24 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD told PTI.