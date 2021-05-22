Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into 'very severe storm': IMD

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a ‘Very severe cyclonic storm’ and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. A low-pressure area has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday. While a low-pressure area is the first stage of formation of a cyclone, it is not necessary that all low-pressure areas will intensify into cyclonic storms.
"The low-pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central Bay of Bengal by May 23 morning. It is very likely to move north-north westwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by May 24 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD told PTI.
It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and the adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts by the morning of May 26, it said. It is very likely to cross West Bengal and the adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around the evening of 26th May, the IMD added.
Last week, extremely severe cyclone Tauktae hit the western coast – Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat. The cyclone left a trail of destruction all over the western coast.
