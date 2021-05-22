Cyclone Yaas likely to make landfall in West Bengal, says IMD

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Department on Saturday said that a low pressure has been formed today over East Central Bay of Bengal and is very likely to concentrate into a depression over East Central Bay of Bengal within May 23.

By May 24 it will intensify into a very severe Cyclonic Storm and will move north-northwestwards and will reach North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26.

“The coastal areas will start receiving moderate rainfall with wind-speed up to 40-45 kmph and the rainfall will gradually increase for entire Gangetic West Bengal and the landfall is likely on West Bengal coast with wind-speed upto 120-160kmph,” said Regional Meteorological Department director GK Das also adding that the condition might change and developments can get added.