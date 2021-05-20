Cyclone Tauktae fury: Rajnath Singh 'deeply saddened' as at least 37 die after barge P305 goes adrift

The death toll in the barge P305 tragedy increased to 37 with 11 more bodies recovered and brought to shore, officials said on Thursday. On Wednesday, at least 26 persons on board the drifting barge were found dead in the stormy Arabian Sea in the aftermath of the Cyclone Tauktae. Around 40 more persons are still missing for whom Indian Navy is continuing the search operation.

The Navy on Thursday morning launched a fresh aerial search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour the waters off Mumbai coast. "The Navy's Search and Rescue (SAR) operations entered the fourth day today. Naval ships and aircraft are presently undertaking SAR of the missing crew members of accommodation barge P305, which sank on Monday 35 miles off Mumbai," a Navy spokesperson said. Navy ships INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Beas, INS Betwa, INS Teg, P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Chetak, ALH and Seaking helicopters are involved in the SAR operations, he said.

Rajnath Singh 'deeply saddened':

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said he was deeply saddened with the loss of lives in Cyclone Tauktae. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "I am aware of the scale of devastation caused by #CycloneTauktae and adverse conditions in which Search & Rescue Ops have been conducted by @indiannavy & @IndiaCoastGuard. Many precious lives have been saved by the daring action taken by the Navy in rescuing crew of barge P305." "My heartfelt gratitude to the men in uniform who did not deter from putting their lives in danger saving the lives of our citizens under extreme conditions," he added.