Cyclone Tauktae: COVID-19 vaccination program suspended in Gujarat on May 19; drive to resume on May 20

In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat has been cancelled for May 19 and will resume on May 20. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister's office as the cyclone wreaked havoc in the state bringing in gusty winds and heavy rains.

On Sunday (May 16) evening, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced that the vaccination drive will remain shut on May 17-18 in the wake of cyclone. The Chief Minister had also urged the citizens to not to leave their homes on May 17 and 18 as "there is a possibility of heavy rains along with hurricanes in the entire state of Gujarat".

Tauktae has now weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and will gradually become a "deep depression" as it moves northwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm dumped heavy showers in parts of the state, with as many as 35 talukas receiving over one inch of rainfall. Heavy showers left many areas of Ahmedabad city inundated with knee-deep water during the day.