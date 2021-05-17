Cyclone Tauktae: Alert sounded for four days in Rajasthan, NDRF teams are deployed

Cyclone Tauktae has affected Rajasthan also. Thunderstorm and heavy rains were recorded in some districts of the state during last 24 hours. Met office has issued an alert for four days in the state and NDRF teams are deployed in some of the districts.
According to the Met office, heavy rains were recorded at many places in Sirohi, Dungarpur, Banswada, Bheelwada, Kota and Udaipur districts of Rajasthan.
A red alert has been issued for the next two days for the south and south-western districts.
NDRF teams are deployed in Dungarpur and Banswada and local administration has advised people to not come out.
Niranjan Arya, Chief Secretary of the state, has directed all the districts to be on alert mode and made all necessary arrangements.
