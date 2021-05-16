Cyclone Tauktae: 4 killed in Karnataka, 2 in Goa; hundreds of houses damaged, trees uprooted due to cyclonic storm

Bengaluru/Panaji/Ahmedabad: Cyclone Tauktae left four people dead in Karnataka and 2 in Goa, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees and forcing evacuation. The water in many dams across Kerala was rising menacingly.

Power supply in most areas of Goa was disrupted as hundreds of electric poles were uprooted due to the high-speed winds. The power supply has been affected at the Goa Medical College hospital and the wards were treating Covid-19 patients with backup supply. Recently, there were scores of deaths in the hospital because of erratic O2 supply. (Covid-19 patients requiring oxygen need an un-interrupted supply.)

The dialysis unit of Manipal Hospital in Goa has been affected; the hospital has sent an SMS to its patients informing them of the damage. Manipal will not be able to administer dialysis for the next one week.