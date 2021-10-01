e-Paper Get App

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
India

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:28 PM IST

Cyclone Shaheen likely to escalate, IMD issues warning

The department also stated that cyclone 'Shaheen' was over the Northeast Arabian Sea and its neighbourhood and lay centred at 0830 hours on Friday
ANI
Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Cyclone Shaheen is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

The department also stated that cyclone 'Shaheen' was over the Northeast Arabian Sea and its neighbourhood and lay centred at 0830 hours on Friday. "Shaheen over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood, lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, near 23.2°N/64.9°E.

Very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. The system is moving away from the Indian coast" the IMD said in a tweet.

ALSO READ

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:28 PM IST
