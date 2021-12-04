Cyclone Jawad won’t make landfall anywhere in Bengal, says IMD

Kolkata: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that cyclone Jawad won’t make landfall anywhere for which the chances of destruction is less.

According to IMD director Sanjib Bandhopadhyay the cyclone won’t make any landfall as it has moved northwestwards with a speed of 90 kmph in 6 hours and has weakened into a Deep Depression.

“It is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a Depression by Sunday morning. It is likely to reach near Odisha’s Puri around Tuesday noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeast wards along the Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well marked low pressure area,” said Bandhopadhyay.

According to Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) director GK Das though there won’t be any devastation in neither Odisha nor Bengal, but both the states will receive heavy rainfall till Monday afternoon.

“The coastal areas will receive heavy to very heavy rains and the other districts will receive moderate to heavy rainfall,” said Das.

Das also added that squally winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi are constantly monitoring the situation from the control room opened at Nabanna. Additional NDRF forces are deployed at the coastal regions and tourists are asked to vacate the hotels.

Rainfall

a) December 4 (Yellow Color) Heavy rain (7-11cm) likely to occur at one or two places over East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah districts

b) December 5 (Orange Color): Heavy to very heavy rain (7-20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram districts.

(Yellow Color) Heavy rain (7-11cm) likely to occur at one or two places over Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly,Birbhum, Bankura, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman and West Bardhaman districts.

c) December 6: (Yellow Color) Heavy rain (7-11cm) likely to occur at one or two places over North Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad districts.

ALSO READ Cyclone Jawad likely to weaken into deep depression before making landfall near Puri on Sunday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 08:29 PM IST