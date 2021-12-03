Cyclone Jawad: NDRF teams alert people in Andhra Pradesh, IMD issues red warning for several districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Jawad is likely to reach north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast by the morning of December 4.

The system will further move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams pressed into service were seeing marching at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam making announcements for residents and alerting them about Cyclone Jawad.

Cyclonic storm Jawad, which is expected to reach the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast by Saturday morning, is likely to make landfall somewhere in Puri district on Sunday, before heading out to the Bay of Bengal, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said on Friday.

On Friday, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andhra and Odisha where a red warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh’s districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam for Saturday.

A red warning has also been issued for Odisha’s districts including Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:50 PM IST