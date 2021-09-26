Cyclone Gulab: NDMA releases list of do's and dont's - Check here now

While, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the landfall process of 'Cyclone Gulab' has commenced over coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, it is necessary to take preventive measures.

A red alert was sounded in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for a cyclonic warning.

In the wake of the cyclone, the National Disaster Management Authority has has issued a list of guidelines which should be followed before and after the cyclone. Here's a look:

1. Keep calm, don't panic and don't pay heed to rumours

2. Keep your mobile phone charged to stay in contact; use message services.

3. Listen to the radio for the latest weather information, watch TV and read newspaper

4. Store your important papers and valuables in one in a waterproof bag.

5. Be sure to prepare a disaster kit that contains safety material.

6. Don't leave sharp objects in open.

What to do during and after cyclone?

1. Shut off the main switch of electricity and gas supply immediately.

2. Keep doors and windows closed.

3. If your home is unsafe, move to a safer place before the cyclone hits.

4. Listen to the radio/Transistor

5. Drink only boiled or chlorinated water

If you are outdoors:

1. Don't go into a damaged building.

2. Stay away from broken electric poles, wires

The windfall speed in the coastal area will gradually increase to 75-85 kmph, gusting to 95 kmph, said Met Centre scientist U.S. Das. The cyclone will have major impact on Ganjam and Gajapati districts of Odisha, he said.

Besides, districts like Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur would also witness heavy windfall of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph, Das added.

As per the IMD prediction, tidal waves of about 0.5 metre height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low-lying areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Ganjam districts during the time of landfall.

"We are in touch with the district administrations of Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Koraput. So far, we have not received any info about heavy rainfall or windfall in those districts. However, low to medium rainfall activity has started in Gajapati district," said Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena.

As per the report, till afternoon, over 16,000 people have evacuated from low-lying and vulnerable areas, he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:21 PM IST