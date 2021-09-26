e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:13 PM IST

Cyclone Gulab likely to reach Andhra Pradesh, Odisha by today evening: IMD

ANI
Representative Image | PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh after the 'Cyclone Gulab' made landfall over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning.

"Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning and post-landfall outlook for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts - Red Message: Gulab is about 180 km East-Southeast of Gopalpur and 240 km East-northeast of Kalingapatnam," IMD tweeted.

Further, IMD informed that Gulab is expected to cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around midnight on Sunday.

"At 08.30 hours IST of today, 'Gulab' over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, centred near 18.4degN/86.4degE. To cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, as a CS around mid-night of today," IMD said in another tweet.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:12 PM IST
