Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression; schools, airports remain shut in many areas

For the second time in a little more than a week, large parts of southern India felt that effects of a cyclonic storm. After Tropical cyclone Nivar hit portions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh at the end of November, the southern states are now bracing against the impact Cyclone Burevi.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone is now weakening into a deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu. According to the IMD, the deep depression is about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-south-west of Pamban and 160 km of Kanniyakumari. The associated wind speed is about 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.

The Deep Depression would move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts in six hours with wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.