Cyclone Nivar brings down Mumbai’s air quality to poor

The maximum city’s air quality has slipped into poor, the worst since Mumbai recorded an all time low AQI of 272 on March this year.

The city on Friday recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 268 after a spike in pollution levels.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered as poor which would cause breathing discomfort to all. AQI between 101 and 200 is known as moderately polluted which would cause breathing discomfort to asthma patients, senior citizens and children and AQI between 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality of the city is expected to dip further in the coming weekend. Weather experts attributed the cyclone Nivar to be a reason behind the increase in pollution level in Mumbai.

"Due to the cyclone Nivar, humid easterly winds are blowing across Maharshtra which has led to rise in pollution level in the air. In the next two days, the temparature in Mumbai is expected to dip following which there is a chance to improve in the air quality of the city" Mahesh Palawat, vice-president Skymet weather told FPJ.

According to air quality monitoring website IQ Air, Chembur has an AQI of 182 which is worse in Mumbai followed Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with 180 AQI. Bandra has recorded healthiest air quality of 17 AQI.