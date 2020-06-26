Cyclone Amphan aftermath: West Bengal Governor accuses Mamata Banerjee of ‘corruption, nepotism, politicisation' over relief material

“Worrisome law and order scenario in East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas as BDO offices are being gheraoed. List of beneficiaries must be at Panchayat level. This will throw up lapses that call for correction @mamataofficial” Read Governor Jagdeep Dhanker’s tweet.

The Governor went on to say that relief distribution is not a ‘political party affair’. “Sadly my alert to have relief distribution in transparent and accountable manner has not been heeded, Relief distribution is not a political party affair.” Added the Governor while saying that officials must be booked for acts of omission and commission and that a political party has no legitimacy in drawing list of beneficiaries which amounts to usurpation of state power.

The Governor hinted at a possible scam if this was not checked in time. There has been no comment from the Trinamool Congress(TMC) on the issue. On several issues in recent months, the TMC has chosen not to respond to the Governor’s accusations.

With the battle for the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC is trying to retain it’s power in West Bengal while the BJP is hoping to inch it’s way further into the ‘Ma Maati Manush’ heartland. The TMC on various occasions has questioned why the Governor is acting against the state machinery while also firing BJP arrows. The Governor maintains in his social media posts that his concerns are about the state administration’s collective responsibility in acting towards people’s welfare in the state.

The TMC government is yet to respond to the governor's allegations.