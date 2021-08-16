CRPF honoured with 154 Gallantry medals, highest among all CAPFs on Independence Day

The raw courage, unparalleled fortitude and conspicuous gallantry exhibited by the brave personnel of CRPF while upholding the integrity of the nation have been recognised by the Nation by bestowing the Force with as many as 154 Gallantry Medals on the eve of 75th Independence Day. The Force has bagged 3 Shaurya Chakras, 1 President Police Medal for Gallantry and 150 Police Medal for Gallantry. This is not just the largest number of medals received among any CAPFs, but is also the highest that CRPF has received on one occasion. The Force takes pride in its total number of medals which has now reached a tally of 2267. Today, CRPF has also been awarded with 5 President’s Police Medal for distinguished Service and 57 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Of the 154 Gallantry medals, 108 are for operations that took place in J&K, 39 for acts of gallantry in LWE areas, and 7 for operations in North East. With 73 gallantry medals that were awarded to the force on this Republic Day, the Force has bagged a total of record 227 Gallantry Medals this year including the prestigious 4 Kirti Chakras and 3 Shaurya Chakras. 9 Bravehearts among the 154 medal recipients have previously received one or more gallantry medals.

The superior battle acumen coupled with the indomitable spirit, exemplary bravery, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland displayed by Shri Chitesh Kumar, DC, SI/GD Manjinder Singh, and CT/GD Sunil Choudhary against the maoists won three Shaurya Chakra for the brave 201 COBRA. On 26 March 2019, in an anti-maoist operation in the core jungle area of village Karkagunda, PS Jagargunda, Sukma, Chhattisgarh, the team led by Shri Chitesh Kumar, DC, came under indiscriminate fire from the maoists positioned at tactically strong positions. He immediately chalked out a formidable plan, which was impeccably executed by his brave troops. He along with SI/GD Manjinder Singh and CT/GD Sunil Choudhary led from the front in a befitting retaliation to the onslaught by displaying exceptional courage and exemplary battle maneuverability without caring for their personal safety in the gravest life-threatening situation. Their heroic action neutralised 4 dreaded Maoists of PLGA cadre carrying 8 Lakh reward on their head, besides seizing four rifles. Acknowledging their conspicuous bravery in the face of extreme danger, they were bestowed with coveted Shaurya Chakra.

On 23 June 2020, Shaheed HC/GD Kale Sunil Dattatraya made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty while fighting courageously against the terrorists in a Cordon and Search Operation in Village Bandzoo under PS and District Pulwama. During the search of a suspected house, one heavily armed terrorist suddenly jumped out from the ground floor window and opened indiscriminate fire on him. He, after negotiating the initial onslaught, rushed towards the terrorist, deliberately ignoring the apparent peril to his life, and launched a fierce counterattack by opening targeted and overwhelming fire which immediately neutralised the terrorist. At that very instant, he was fired upon by another terrorist which was also befittingly retaliated by him, causing the terrorist to hide again. In this close quarter battle, he sustained grievous bullet injuries, and later attained martyrdom. He saved the precious lives of his fellow commandos and exhibited raw courage, exemplary fortitude and unparalleled devotion to duty for which he was bestowed with the President Police Medal For Gallantry(Posthumously).

The Central Reserve Police Force expresses gratitude to the nation for putting their faith in the courage and effectiveness of the Force. The Force reiterates its commitment to serve the nation with courage and conviction.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 08:52 PM IST