CPI(M) Renominates Ajay Kumar & Satyendra Yadav For Bihar Polls From Bibhutipur & Manjhi |

Patna: The CPI(M) on Friday announced that its MLAs Ajay Kumar and Satyendra Yadav will contest the Bihar elections from their respective seats, Bibhutipur and Manjhi, again as Mahagathbandhan candidates.

Names of the party's other candidates will be announced after finalisation of the seat-sharing arrangements in the Mahagathbandhan, CPI(M) state committee member Manoj Chandravanshi said.

The decision to renominate Kumar and Yadav was taken at a meeting of the CPI(M)'s state committee, which was attended by party secretary MA Baby.

Baby urged party members to focus on the door-to-door campaign to ensure victory for the CPI(M) candidates, a statement said.

The Bibhutipur seat in Samastipur district and the Manjhi segment in Saran district will go to the polls on November 6.

Criticising the Nitish Kumar government's "populist announcements" just ahead of the elections, Baby alleged that it had shown no concern for the common people in the last 20 years.

"Now that the government is on its way out, it is making all sorts of announcements in a desperate attempt to stay in power and deceive the people. However, the public has seen through the government’s intentions. This time, the exit of the Nitish Kumar government is certain, and the formation of a Grand Alliance government is imminent," he said.

The meeting was attended by CPI(M)'s politburo members A Vijay Raghavan and Ashok Dhawale.

