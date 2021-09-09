CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar denies rumours of joining Congress: Report

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has denied rumours that suggest he is planning to switch over to Congress following his meeting with a few Congress leaders, a report by Hindustan Times said.

“There is no truth in it. I am in mainstream politics and am a member of a registered national party. When in politics, one interacts with so many people. Currently, I am in Delhi to attend the party’s national executive", Kumar was quoted saying.



“Prashant Kishor was present during both the meetings. Negotiations are in the final stages,” claimed a Congress leader from Bihar, wishing not to be named.

“What has fanned the rumours is my photograph with Congress leader Nadeem Jawed with whom I had lunch recently in Delhi. Nadeem Jawed is a former National President of NSUI, former General Secretary of Indian Youth Congress, former National President of Congress Minority Cell and Media Panelist. He posted our photographs on social media. As far as Prashant Kishore is concerned, we have been interacting often after my defeat in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019,” said Kanhaiya.



Congress, which is losing ground in Bihar, is now desperately looking for leaders who can instill confidence in the party fold. Congress got 10 seats in the February 2005 assembly elections, which came down to 9 in October 2005

