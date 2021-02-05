Covid cases top 1.08 crore in India

New Delhi / Lucknow

India on Friday crossed 1.08 crore cases of the Covid-19 virus. Out of the 19.99 crore persons tested for the dreaded disease, 7.16 lakh tests were conducted in the past 24 hours with 12,408 new cases detected, which are less than the recovery of 15,853 patients.

The active cases totalled 1,51,460 which are less than the total deaths of 1,54,823. As many as 120 fatalities were reported in the last one day, with Maharashtra topping at 46 deaths, followed by 17 Kerala and seven each in Delhi and Punjab. As many as 20 states/Union Territories reported a single digit deaths.

As many as 93.16% of those infected have recovered by now, their latest figure being 1.05 crore while the active cases still under treatment are only 1.40% while the total deaths were only 1.43% of those infected.

UP schools from Feb 10

The UP government has decided to reopen primary schools for classes VI to VIII from February 10 and for classes I to V from March 1.

A government order in this regard was issued by the basic education department on Friday after the Chief Minister had directed the department officials last week to submit a schedule for reopening of schools from Class 1 to VIII. Schools were declared closed on March 13 last year after the Corona pandemic.

Earlier, schools for students studying in Class 9 to 12 were reopened on October 19 as per the Central government guidelines. These schools were allowed to open in two shifts between 8.50 am to 3.20 pm in strict compliance of social distancing and Covid protocol.

