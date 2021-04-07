COVID-19: Walk-in registrations for vaccination must be allowed for all age groups now, says P Chidambaram

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in its letter, “At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy be geared up with immediate effect and on war footing." PTI reported.

It also added, "We request following suggestions in the COVID-19 vaccination drive — all citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive COVID vaccination and walk-in COVID vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible place."

Besides, Chidambaram, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Delhi also urged the Centre to relax the age criteria for vaccination.

India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses.