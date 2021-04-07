COVID-19: Walk-in registrations for vaccination must be allowed for all age groups now, says P Chidambaram

In a bid to boost the COVID-19 vaccination in India, senior Congress leader Chidambaram and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the need of the hour is universal vaccination against Covid-19 and walk-in registrations for inoculation should be allowed for all age groups.
Tweeting his opinion he wrote, “IMA has called for universal vaccination. Several CMs have demanded universal vaccination. Yet the central government says there is no need for universal vaccination. The need of the hour is walk-in vaccination to all age groups without any pre-registration."
The Indian Medical Association had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that vaccination be allowed for all people above 18 years of age.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in its letter, “At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy be geared up with immediate effect and on war footing." PTI reported.
It also added, "We request following suggestions in the COVID-19 vaccination drive — all citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive COVID vaccination and walk-in COVID vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible place."
Besides, Chidambaram, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Delhi also urged the Centre to relax the age criteria for vaccination.
India has surpassed the United States to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses.
