COVID-19 vaccine update: Oxford's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin approved for restricted emergency use in India

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation," DCGI Dr VG Somani told a press conference here.

Somani, who did not take any questions from the reporters, later told mediapersons the vaccines are 100% but some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine.

"We'll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 100 per cent safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine," Somani said as reporters confronted him with questions after the press conference.

When asked about rumours that it may cause impotency, Somani said, "It is absolute rubbish."