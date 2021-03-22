COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Centre increases interval between Covishield doses; no changes for Covaxin

Centre has written to all the states and union territories to increase the interval between two doses of Serum Insititute of India's Covishield.

In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of Covishield has been revisited by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting

During this meeting, the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks' interval after the 1st dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks. It is imperative to note that this decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable ONLY to COVISHIELD and NOT to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN Vaccine.