COVID-19 vaccine: Bangladesh signs agreement with Serum Institute of India

Bangladesh on Sunday signed an agreement with the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) for procurement of three crore doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine. According to DD News, the vaccine will be delivered in six installments of 50 lakh doses each.

After signing of the agreement, Bangladesh Health Minister Zahed Maleq said that the vaccine has proved safe during trials in different countries and it is suitable for Bangladesh. He also said the government is in talks with other countries to procure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 1,355 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Sunday, pushing the tally to 490,533 and death toll at 7,052, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,748 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 420,896 including 3,393 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.44 per cent and the current recovery rate is 85.80 per cent.

