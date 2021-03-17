COVID-19 vaccination: Telangana, Andhra and Uttar Pradesh wasting most vaccines

In the world's most massive COVID-19 vaccination program carried in India, today the union health ministry expressed concern over the wastage of the vital vaccine in certain states of the country. The ministry said that Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were the top 3 contributors to India's Covid-19 vaccine wastage, which is currently at 6.5 per cent.

In a press conference held today, the ministry informed that Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were wasting the most Covid-19 vaccines.

A vial of the vaccine contains a set number of doses that need to be administered within a few hours of opening the vile. Mismanagements of the vaccine vials during the cold storage of loss in transportation could also lead to wastage.

The government has set the acceptable vaccine wastage limit at 10 per cent.

Telangana has wasted 17.6 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccine given to the state, while Andhra Pradesh has wasted 11.6 per cent of the vaccine. The waste percentage in Uttar Pradesh stood at 9.4 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed disappointment at this wastage while speaking to Chief Ministers in the meeting that was held earlier in the day regarding the COVID-19 situation, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.