COVID-19: Vaccination pace to be stepped up in July-August, says Union Home Minister Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the free vaccination drive for those aged above 18 in Gujarat under the centralised system implemented from Monday.
He also held a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior State Government officials to review the vaccination scene in the State.
Urging people to get vaccinated without any hesitation, he said the Centre had decided to step up the pace of inoculation in July and August.
“Citizens will be vaccinated for free,” Shah spoke during his visit to a vaccination centre at Pandit Deendayal Hall in Bodakdev in Ahmedabad. He was accompanied by Mayor Kirit Parmar and senior officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
“Those who have already taken the first dose of the vaccine should get the second dose after the stipulated gap and secure complete protection from the infection. Efforts are being made to increase the pace of vaccination in July-August. The mega-vaccination drive will play a major role in dealing with a likely third wave of the pandemic,” Shah added.
With the launch of the drive, those in the age group of 18-44 can now avail of on-the-spot registration for vaccination. Advance online registration has stopped.
Amit Shah also inaugurated the newly built flyover over Vaishno Devi circle on SG Highway in Ahmedabad. The flyover connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar and is aimed at easing traffic congestion on SG Highway.
He also threw open the railway overbridge on Pansar-Chhatral road built at a cost of Rs 34.92 crore and the APMC in Kalol built for Rs 2 crore.