COVID-19: Vaccination pace to be stepped up in July-August, says Union Home Minister Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the free vaccination drive for those aged above 18 in Gujarat under the centralised system implemented from Monday.

He also held a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and senior State Government officials to review the vaccination scene in the State.

Urging people to get vaccinated without any hesitation, he said the Centre had decided to step up the pace of inoculation in July and August.

“Citizens will be vaccinated for free,” Shah spoke during his visit to a vaccination centre at Pandit Deendayal Hall in Bodakdev in Ahmedabad. He was accompanied by Mayor Kirit Parmar and senior officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.