Vaccine our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19: PM Modi on record-breaking vaccination numbers

According to the Union Health Ministry, 69.25 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on the first day after Centre released revised guidelines for national COVID vaccination drive on June 21.

Madhya Pradesh vaccinated 12 lakh beneficiaries, Karnataka 8.73 lakh, and Uttar Pradesh 5.84 lakh on day one.

As per the revised guidelines, the Centre will buy 75 per cent of doses from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments and union territories. As the Prime Minister said in his June 7 address, no state government will have to spend on vaccine procurement.

As per the new rules, all citizens, irrespective of their income status, are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital’s vaccination centres, the government has said.





As per the new guidelines, no pre-registration is required on CoWin and beneficiaries can get registered on spot at the vaccination centre and get their jab.