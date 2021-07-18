COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt makes negative report must for visitors from states with high positivity rate

Lucknow: Taking a serious note of the delta variant infections in a few states, the Uttar Pradesh government has made RT PCR test mandatory for those coming from outside. The state government, in its latest order, has said that those coming from states with high positivity rate must show Covid negative report. As per the orders, people coming from states with more than three per cent positively needs to carry either negative RT PCR report or the vaccination certificate.

These documents will be checked at the railway, bus stations and airports. Besides check points will be erected at the state borders. Meanwhile, the number of fresh Covid cases continued to decline in UP on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours only 56 fresh Covid cases had surfaced in the state while 69 were discharged after treatment.