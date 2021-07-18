COVID-19: After Uttarakhand, UP, Delhi too cancels Kanwar Yatra; DDMA issues notification

New Delhi: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has cancelled Kanwar Yatra in the national capital.

According to the order by the DDMA today, it read, "Whereas upcoming Kanwar Yatra-2021, will commence from July 25, 2021, and in spite of being banned/ suspended by Uttarakhand Government, there is an apprehension of gatherings/ congregations processions during Kanwar Yatra-2021, therefore, in view of persisting COVID-19 situation, it is decided that Kanwar Yatra-2021 should not be permitted in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in the territory of NCT of Delhi." Earlier, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments decided to call off the Kanwar Yatra in view of COVID-19.