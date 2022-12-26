COVID-19 Update: Union Health Minister to hold virtual meeting with Indian Medical Association on Monday

e-Paper Get App
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm on Monday on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, informed IMA.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: ANI
Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

IMA's Statement

"In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil," read the statement of IMA.

"Indian Medical Association appeals to the Government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services,"  it said.

The Indian Medical Association has also issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary steps in case of a Covid outbreak in their areas. The IMA also appealed to all its members to work proactively as done in the past to combat future outbreak.

