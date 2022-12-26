e-Paper Get App
COVID-19: 5 foreign nationals test positive in Bihar's Bodh Gaya

Four of them were isolated in their respective hotels in Bodh Gaya, while a woman went to Delhi after her report came back negative for the second time.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Patna: Five foreign nationals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, amid a nationwide alert over the resurgence of the pandemic in various countries.

Of the five patients, 3 are from England and two are from Myanmar, according to health officials.

The five arrived in Bodh Gaya from Thailand on December 20 to participate in Kaal Chakra Puja, where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is the chief guest.

"We have learned that 32 foreigners who came for a Kaal Chakra Puja have coughs and colds. Accordingly, we have conducted the RT-PCR tests on the direction of District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM and found five of them to be infected with COVID-19," said Gaya Civil Surgeon Kamal Kishore Roy.

The foreign nationals have been isolated

"We have isolated them in their respective hotels and also provided medical kits and instructions to follow COVID guidelines. The victims have minor symptoms," he said.

The Kaal Chakra Puja is held in Bodh Gaya every year, and people from across the world come to participate in it.

This year, Buddhist monks, followers, and foreigners from 50 countries have been registered for the event.

