COVID-19: Teens to be inoculated with Covaxin dose only, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: Union Health ministry on Monday said in the on-going vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 will be given only Covaxin dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Only Covaxin is approved for beneficiaries aged less than 18 years. Beneficiaries aged 18 & above are eligible for all vaccines", the health ministry said.

"Validations have been put in place in the Co-WIN system to ensure that vaccination is carried out as per government policy", it added.

The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

The CoWIN platform had till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15-18.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for this age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries had opened on Saturday.

According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.

According to official documents shared by sources, the cohort size for vaccination in this category in Delhi is 10 lakh, as per the Registrar General of India's figures.

Authorities at various hospitals in Delhi where vaccination centres were established since the start of the exercise on January 16 last year, have said that the infrastructure set up was ready to administer Covid vaccine shots to children after catering to the adult population, including healthcare workers and frontline staff, who were given priority to be the first in line to receive the jabs.

Doctors have urged parents to bring their children for vaccination as soon as possible to lend them protection amid a fear of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from agency)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:34 AM IST