COVID-19: Tamil Nadu schools, colleges to open February 1; no night curfew from tomorrow

Due to concerns over COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Thursday announced that schools and colleges will remain shut and will reopen on February 1. The night curfew too has been lifted from tomorrow.

According to the new rules, the number of guests at weddings has been fixed at 100, while only 50 are allowed for funerals.

Places of worship will be allowed to remain open on all days, the rules added.

The present 50 per cent occupancy restrictions for restaurants, salons, cinemas, gyms, yoga centres will remain in place.

No cultural and community events or exhibitions by government or private entities will take place, say rules.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the COVID graph continued to register a downward tick with the State reporting 28,515 Covid-19 fresh cases, taking the caseload to 32,52,751.

ALSO READ Tamil Nadu likely to open schools in February for grades X to XII

The new infections included three returnees from Bangladesh and Odisha, the health department said.

As many as 53 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 37,412, a medical bulletin said here.

The bulletin said with 28,620 people getting discharged, recoveries rose to 30,01,805, leaving 2,13,534 active infections.

Tamil Nadu has been reporting a decline in fresh infections after 30,744 new cases was reported on January 22.

Chennai accounted for 5,591 new cases followed by Coimbatore 3,629, Tiruppur 1,877, Chengalpet 1,696, Salem 1,431, Erode 1,314 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Tamil Nadu plans new 500-acre sports city in the outskirts of Chennai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:26 PM IST