COVID-19 surge: What is Char Dham Yatra and why did Uttrarakhand govt suspend it?

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday suspended the Char Dham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand, which was scheduled to begin next month from May 14.

Why has the govt suspended the Char Dham Yatra?

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the decision has been taken in view of the rising cases of coronavirus infections.

The Chief Minister said that only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja. "Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year in view of COVID-19 situation in the state. Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja," said Rawat.