COVID-19 second wave in India: Full list of states showing increase and decrease in new cases

A plateauing in daily new Covid-19 cases and a slight decline in positivity rate have been recorded in the country over the past three days, the government said Thursday, but added 10 states still have a positivity rate of 25 per cent or more.

Full list of states recording an increase in daily number of new cases

Kerala Tamil Nadu West Bengal Odisha Punjab Assam Himachal Pradesh Puducherry Manipur

Full list of states recording a decrease in daily number of new cases