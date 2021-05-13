India

COVID-19 second wave in India: Full list of states showing increase and decrease in new cases

By FPJ Web Desk

A plateauing in daily new Covid-19 cases and a slight decline in positivity rate have been recorded in the country over the past three days, the government said Thursday, but added 10 states still have a positivity rate of 25 per cent or more.

Full list of states recording an increase in daily number of new cases

  1. Kerala

  2. Tamil Nadu

  3. West Bengal

  4. Odisha

  5. Punjab

  6. Assam

  7. Himachal Pradesh

  8. Puducherry

  9. Manipur

Full list of states recording a decrease in daily number of new cases

  1. Maharashtra

  2. Karnataka

  3. Uttar Pradesh

  4. Andra Pradesh

  5. Rajasthan

  6. Delhi

  7. Haryana

  8. Bihar

  9. Gujarat

  10. Chhattisgarh

  11. Madhya Pradesh

  12. Uttarakhand

  13. Jharkhand

  14. Telangana

  15. Jammu and Kashmir

  16. Goa

  17. Chandigarh

  18. Ladakh

According to the government, the number of districts with week-on week rise in Covid-19 tests, yet decline in positivity rate has increased from 125 in April 22-28 to 338 between May 6 and 12.

Addressing a press conference, a senior official, also said as many as 12 states have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, while 24 states have more than 15 per cent case positivity rate.

India has been reeling under a catastrophic second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the country added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections.

