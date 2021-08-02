COVID-19: Schools in Uttar Pradesh set to open from August 16, colleges from September 1

Classes will resume in secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh from August 16 with half the capacity while the teaching in higher educational institutes will begin from September 1. The state government made an announcement in this regard on Monday.

The chief minister Yogi Adityanath while presiding a meeting of senior officials on the situation of covid-19, issued these instructions. The secondary schools in the state would run classes with 50 per cent of the total capacity from August 16. However, admissions process in secondary schools will begin with immediate effect. The Yogi government has issued instructions for opening higher educational institutes from September 1 and admission process for higher classes will begin from August 5. It may be mentioned that admissions in the under graduate classes in state universities and colleges will start from this week. The admission formalities for postgraduate and research courses has already been started in the state universities and colleges.

According to officials, the results for state board intermediate and high school classes were announced on Sunday.

However, the state government is yet to take any decision regarding primary schools, which were closed due to pandemic in March last year. The management of private schools in UP has been raising demand for the opening since long.

Meanwhile the covid situation in UP has further eased with only 25 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The state government informed that there are only 646 active covid cases in UP now and 426 of them are in home isolation. The positivity rate during last 24 hour has been only 0.01 per cent, which is all time low. However, the overall positivity rate in state stood at 2.59 per cent. According to the officials spokesperson of UP, the recovery rate in UP is 98.6 per cent at present.