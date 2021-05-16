COVID-19: Rajnath Singh to release first batch of DRDO's 2DG drug tomorrow

The 2DG drug has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the country's top drug regulator, has already approved the drug for emergency use. It has shown promising results in its phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials, and was found to be safe for COVID-19 patients.