COVID-19: Rajnath Singh to release first batch of DRDO's 2DG drug tomorrow

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the first batch of DRDO's (Defence Research and Development Organisation) 2DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) drug via video conferencing tomorrow. Reportedly, 10,000 doses of the anti-coronavirus drug will be distributed tomorrow to some hospitals in Delhi.
The 2DG drug has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the country's top drug regulator, has already approved the drug for emergency use. It has shown promising results in its phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials, and was found to be safe for COVID-19 patients.
The 2DG drug is said to be a big breakthrough and could possibly be a game-changer in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic as it helps in faster recovery of the hospitalised patients and reduces their oxygen dependence.
Reportedly, the drug comes in powder form and can be taken with water twice a day. The Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) scientist Dr Sudhir Chandna has said a COVID-19 patient may have to take this drug for five to seven days to get completely cured.
