'Provide Rs 6000 per month to poor in states under lockdown': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to PM Modi

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has urged him to provide Rs 6,000 per month to poor people in the states under lockdown.

Chowdhury noted that poor, daily wagers and the marginalized sections of the society are suffering due to the current lockdown imposed in various states. "In view of the ongoing pandemic and the lockdowns, such people have been rendered unemployed, resulting in their incomes dwindling and them not being able to provide for and feed their family," he said. "Accordingly, such people are in a deplorable condition and are feeling abandoned, completely left-out and hopeless," he added.

Chowdhury said Congress President Sonia Gandhi has suggested that the Centre should provide free food grains to the needy and give Rs 6000 per month to all the jobless people. Meanwhile, Chowdhury said the Centre should "at least start" by providing Rs 6000 per month in the bank accounts of all the "eligible poor people of the states under lockdown, including the state of West Bengal".

"This will not only mitigate the sufferings of the millions of poor but it is good economics as well because it will have a multiplier effect on the economy," added Chowdhury.