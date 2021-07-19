COVID-19: People should be careful for next one to two years, urges AIIMS doctor

A health expert form AIIMS on Monday said that people should be careful for the next one to two years, and do not give a chance to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to explode again. Health expert Dr Neeraj Nischal, who is a professor at the AIIMS cautioned as India heads towards the festival season. The doctor said that ripples of the second wave can still be seen.

"Idea of festivals is to share happiness, not Covid. For next 1-2 years, till the pandemic is not under control, we shouldn't become part of reason for causing the pandemic to explode again," Dr Nischal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Notably, the warning of AIIMS doctor comes a day after health experts cautioned people to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for the next 125 crucial days to minimise the effect of the infection.

The Union Health Ministry too recently warned of nullifying ease of restrictions after many people were seen flocking at hill stations, markets in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai.

Alerts have been extended from overcrowded public places to religious gatherings which experts say can emerge as epicentres, if not restricted.