COVID-19: People should be careful for next one to two years, urges AIIMS doctor

A health expert form AIIMS on Monday said that people should be careful for the next one to two years, and do not give a chance to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to explode again. Health expert Dr Neeraj Nischal, who is a professor at the AIIMS cautioned as India heads towards the festival season. The doctor said that ripples of the second wave can still be seen.
"Idea of festivals is to share happiness, not Covid. For next 1-2 years, till the pandemic is not under control, we shouldn't become part of reason for causing the pandemic to explode again," Dr Nischal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Notably, the warning of AIIMS doctor comes a day after health experts cautioned people to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for the next 125 crucial days to minimise the effect of the infection.
The Union Health Ministry too recently warned of nullifying ease of restrictions after many people were seen flocking at hill stations, markets in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai.
Alerts have been extended from overcrowded public places to religious gatherings which experts say can emerge as epicentres, if not restricted.
Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said that country has not reached the stage of herd immunity yet, but added that it does not want to acquire herd immunity through infections either.
According to a doctor from Fortis group of hospitals, "the second wave "spread like wildfire" in the country because people did not follow Covid appropriate behaviour. "It caused a lot of morbidity and mortality."
In a bid to avoid the maximum impact of the upcoming wave, the experts are repeatedly advising to maintain a social distance of six feet at public places, avoid crowded places, always wear a mask in public places among other Covid appropriate behaviour.
After imposing strict restrictions, lockdowns in various parts of country, the positivity rate has declined but it cannot be neglected that during the second wave, the country witnessed an unprecedented surge in death toll and caseload.
The health experts are predicting that a third wave could strike between late August and early September.
