COVID-19 patients gasping for oxygen at hospitals and homes; is Srinagar facing a shortage?

While a lot of noise has been made about oxygen shortage in the national capital during the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Kashmir seems to be quietly suffering in a corner.

Last week, Umer Farooq, a resident of Srinagar, lost his mother, who had tested positive for COVID-19, due to the unavailability of oxygen at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Farooq said, "My mother had tested COVID-19 positive. She was recovering, but suddenly on her 4th day in the hospital, the staff informed us that there is an oxygen shortage. We begged of them to give us one cylinder. We searched for oxygen at private companies too, but to no avail."

Informing that his mother was showing signs of recovery, he further added, "My mother's reports made us hopeful. She was recovering, but suddenly we were told that there is an oxygen shortage and she passed away."

Attendant of another COVID-19 patient at SMHS Hospital, Vijay said, "My mother has used up half of her oxygen cylinder. She only has half left. If she doesn't get one, she will die."

Multiple attendants could be seen running around to arrange oxygen for their family or friends who are taking treatment for COVID-19 at SMHS Hospital.