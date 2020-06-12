COVID-19 outbreak forces ISRO to postpone its dream space flight

Even the missions next year are not a done deal. Whether we will launch two unmanned missions next year will depend on the emerging situations; we will have to decide based on what happens in the coming months. If Covid effects continue to hold sway, we may have to revisit some of our plans further, ISRO chairman K Sivan was quoted in the media.

The unmanned space flights were a precursor or a test run for the ambitious project called Gaganyaan which would rocket an Indian to space. With the unmanned space mission getting 'Covided', the plans to send humans to space will also get pushed from 2021 to 2022. With the present conditions, the unmanned flight may not be possible this year. We are planning about five to six missions, including the GiSAT-1 whose launch was postponed earlier this year. The details of these missions will be made public later, Sivan was quoted as saying in ToI. However, ISRO will use this vacant window period to focus on satellite launches.