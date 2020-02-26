ISRO to launch geo imaging satellite, GISAT-1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on March 5

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said that GSLV-F10 will launch geo imaging satellite, GISAT-1, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on March 5.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 5.43 pm.

"Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch geo imaging satellite (GISAT-1) from the second launch pad of the SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1743 Hrs IST on March 05, 2020, subject to weather conditions," ISRO said.