ISRO invites applications for recruitment of 182 posts at UR Rao Satellite Center

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts at the UR Rao Satellite Center in Bengaluru. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply on ISRO's official website, isro.gov.in. Interested can apply till March 6 after which the application process will be closed. The recruitment drive is held conducted to fill 182 vacancies.

Candidates will have to clear a written test, a skill test and an endurance or physical fitness test. After clearing tests candidates will be hired for the posts of technician-B, draughtsman-B, technical assistant, scientific assistant, library assistant, Hindi typist, catering attendant, cook, fireman and heavy vehicle drive and light vehicle driver.

ISRO Vacancy Details

Technician-B – 102

Draughtsman – 3

Technical Assistant – 41

Library assistant – 4

Scientific assistant – 7

Hindi Typist – 2

Catering attendant – 5

Cook – 5

Fireman – 4

Light Vehicle driver – 4

Heavy Vehicle driver – 5

Eligibility:

For the post of technician-B, cook, firemen, driver and draughtsman posts applicants should have class 12 level of education along with ITI certification.

Application fee:

Candidate belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 300, while all the Women / Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes; Ex-serviceman [EX-SM] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates are exempted from payment of application Fee.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, isro.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ under ‘careers’

Step 3: In the new page, scroll down to click on ‘application portal for online application’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply/ log-in’