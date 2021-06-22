COVID-19: Odisha man alleges he was given two doses of Covishield within minutes, District Magistrate denies

With repeated incidents of administering COVID-19 cases twice or giving both doses, a yet another incident has been reported in Odisha. A man in Mayurbhanj district claimed that he was given a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield barely five minutes after he had received the first dose. The incident took place at Khuntapura village of the district. According to the existing guidelines, the second dose of Covishield can be given to a beneficiary only after 12-16 weeks of receiving the first dose.

According to India Today report, Even though the mistake was admitted by the vaccination centre, Mayurbhanj district magistrate has denied the charge.

Prasanna Kumar Sahu, a 51-year-old-man from Bachuripada village, said he went to Khuntapura village to take his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. After taking the first dose, he was under observation for 30 minutes. While he was waiting, a nurse came and gave him another jab of the vaccine, Sahu claimed.